63,144 out of a total 81,060 identified defective airbags have been replaced as part of the global recall on the potentially faulty airbags manufactured by Japanese company Takata so far, the transport ministry said in a progress report on Monday.

According to the ministry, most of the vehicles subject to the recall already had their airbags replaced, while 7,134 other vehicles were deregistered or registered as immobilised, while 10,782 vehicles have had their MOT certificates revoked for failing to comply with the recall.

A further 4,327 Takata replacement appointments have been scheduled until the end of January 2026, depending on the delivery of parts and the response of owners to scheduling appointments.

However, the ministry said that most of the replacements would be implemented by November 2025.as the delivery of parts is being carried out gradually and depending on the response of owners and the scheduling of appointments. Most of these will be completed by November 2025.

The ministry called on all vehicle owner that have not yet responded to the recall to do so immediately, in order to ensure their own safety and that of others. It has also urged companies to deliver the parts more quickly, so that replacements can be completed sooner.

The first immobilisations of cars subject to the Takata recall took place at the beginning of October, with cars manufactured by Citroen, Ford and Jeep that were subject to the recall and had not had their airbags replaced officially having their road tax and MOT certificates revoked.

In February, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades announced an eight-month grace period for vehicle owners, which has now expired.