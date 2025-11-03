A 29-year-old man was arrested in Larnaca early on Monday, in connection with a theft case involving a hunting rifle and a set of power tools.
Police said the items were stolen from a parked car in Aradippou between October 14 and 15.
The arrest was made shortly after midnight by officers from the Larnaca police department, following a warrant issued for the man’s detention.
He is expected to appear before the Larnaca district court on Monday, where authorities will seek a detention order.
The investigation is being led by the Aradippou police station. Police have not released further details about the suspect or any other developments in the case.
