A 29-year-old man was arrested in Larnaca early on Monday, in connection with a theft case involving a hunting rifle and a set of power tools.

Police said the items were stolen from a parked car in Aradippou between October 14 and 15.

The arrest was made shortly after midnight by officers from the Larnaca police department, following a warrant issued for the man’s detention.

He is expected to appear before the Larnaca district court on Monday, where authorities will seek a detention order.

The investigation is being led by the Aradippou police station. Police have not released further details about the suspect or any other developments in the case.