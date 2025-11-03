Dedicated to supporting Cyprus and its people through corporate social responsibility initiatives that promote sustainable development, Petrolina is once again the Platinum Sponsor of the Let’s Do It! Cyprus 2025 campaign. In line with its core values, the company continues to support initiatives that foster sustainability and make a positive impact on both society and the environment.

On October 30, 2025, the Petrolina Energy Team participated in the clean-up campaign at Patticheio Park in Larnaca, actively contributing to the campaign’s efforts to preserve the environment, raise public awareness and encourage community engagement in environmental protection.

“We have been supporting the Let’s Do It! Cyprus campaign since 2014, an initiative we believed in and have embraced from its early years in 2012,” said Georgia Lefkariti, Executive Director of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited. “For Petrolina, environmental protection is a key priority, and we are especially proud that the campaign has grown into the largest environmental and volunteer initiative in Cyprus.”

Let’s Do It! Cyprus 2025 is organised by the Environmental and Volunteer Network Together Cyprus, under the auspices of the Office of the Environment and Animal Welfare Commissioner.

As the largest environmental campaign in Cyprus, it aims to raise awareness and promote active citizen participation in the protection and sustainable management of the environment. Each year, it brings together public authorities, schools, companies, organisations and individuals from across Cyprus to take part in the campaign.