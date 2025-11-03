The right lane of the Limassol-Nicosia highway reopened to traffic at around 8am on Monday, following a temporary closure caused by a car overturning near the Kornos area.

Police reported that the vehicle overturned and came to a stop in the right lane at approximately 7am. Officers were dispatched to the scene to provide assistance, manage traffic, and arrange for the car to be removed using a tow truck. The vehicle has now been cleared, and traffic is moving normally along the highway.

Authorities urged drivers to exercise caution while using the road network. Police reminded motorists to follow the highway code and comply with traffic signals to prevent accidents.