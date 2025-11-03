It is “unthinkable” that communities in the western Nicosia district still depend on boreholes and small reservoirs for their water supply, the Nicosia district organisation (EOA) said on Monday.

It said water supply to communities such as Agrokipia, Anayia, Astromeritis, Denia, Ergates, Mammari, Orounta and Solea would not be adequate until the area joined the desalination water pipeline.

The EOA welcomed agriculture ministry measures to strengthen the balance by adding more desalination plants to the network, adding that immediate funding was necessary to upgrade and maintain internal networks to prevent leaks.

“It is unthinkable that in the year 2025 there are still areas of the district being denied qualitative and safe water. The residents are not asking for privileges. They are asking for what is self-evident: to finally complete the network that will connect them to the state water,” it said.

The EOA furthermore said the agriculture ministry still refused to fund flood control projects and rainwater drain systems, which the state funded before the reform of the local authority.

This places a disproportionate burden on the local administration which, without state aid, will be obliged to significantly increase fees.