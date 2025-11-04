In a world that moves faster than a child can follow, the Nicosia International Festival 2025 presents its own production of Penelope Delta’s beloved Trelantonis – a fresh, heartfelt and vibrant theatrical performance that speaks to the hearts of both young and old. Coming to the Nicosia Municipal Theatre this week, the performance blends humour, imagination, mischief and deep emotion.

Director Panayiotis Larkou and composer George Hadjipieris bring the unruly Antonis and his siblings to the stage, taking audiences on a journey back to a time when getting into trouble was a way to discover the world, and saying ‘sorry’ was part of giving love.

“We live in an age where childhood has disappeared,” Larkou emphasises. Highlighting the intention to bring authentic childhood back to the forefront, he adds: “Parents are desperately absent, trapped in exhausting schedules. Children are no longer allowed to spend time outdoors playing – they are constantly shut inside a room with a screen, their imagination confined to the 25 seconds of a video.

“Through this stage production, we want to show our young audience the kind of childhood they deserve to experience. That’s why we chose Crazy Anthony (Trelantonis) and his siblings – children who play, make mistakes and learn, cause trouble, throw stones, bump heads, become tough, ask for forgiveness, hurt and get hurt, offer unconditional love and need love in return to flourish. Children who need to be accepted exactly as they are – not as we wish we were.”

The story was first published in 1932, and is a work inspired by Delta’s childhood and the summers she spent with her siblings in Piraeus. It unfolds around four siblings: the responsible Alexandra, the thoughtful Pouloudia, little Alexander, and the unruly Antonis – Crazy Antonis.

The children spend their summer holidays with Uncle Zorzis and Aunt Marietta in Kastella and turn the adults’ lives upside down. Antonis is constantly getting into trouble – the most mischievous of them all – yet he never tells lies and always owns up to his actions, knowing punishment will follow.

Crazy Antonis is a reminder that children need time, space, imagination, experiences, mistakes and acceptance. That truth often lies in scraped knees, harmless mischief and unconditional love. Catch it live in Nicosia with dual performances on November 9, 16 and 23 (10.30am and 4.30pm) and on December 30 at 4.30pm.

