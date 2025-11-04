A solution to the Cyprus problem is “key” for further integration of the European Union, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday.

“The resolution of the Cyprus problem is important because there is now interest from neighbouring states in the resolution of the Cyprus problem, the form of the solution, the content of the solution,” he told The Economist’s Annual Cyprus Summit.

“It is not only our obligation, it is a matter of security and stability for the entire region, as well as of key importance for security and stability for the entire region as well as of key importance for the integration of the European Union,” he said.

Later in his speech, he highlighted his own “responsible, outward-looking, and multi-layered foreign policy” as a key pillar of his efforts to bring about a solution.

This foreign policy, he said, is being conducted “in conjunction with our effort to strengthen our country’s internal factors of strength”, which he said are “the economy, the rule of law, the fight against corruption, and reforms”.

(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

“Active diplomacy, our regional cooperation, our humanitarian initiatives, our geopolitical credibility, the upgrading of the role of our country’s image at the international level directly affects our efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem,” he said.

He added that “this strategy of ours has contributed decisively to the renewed international interest in the Cyprus problem after seven years of stagnation”.

“We see It through the renewed interest of the United Nations in promoting the resolution process, we see it through the appointment of a personal envoy by the United Nations secretary-general [Antonio Guterres], we see it through the appointment of an envoy by the European Union,” he said.

He added that “this mobility is not accidental”, and that instead, “it is the result of political responsibility, consistency, and a method, based on specific planning”.

“Despite the difficulties and challenges, which I in no way underestimate or downplay, we will continue our efforts with the aim of a sustainable and functional solution, within the framework of the UN resolutions and the European Union’s acquis Communautaire – a solution which will allow us to utilise all of the potential and the prospects of our country,” he said.

The next steps on the Cyprus problem will have to wait somewhat, with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman having announced on Friday that he had delayed his planned first meeting with UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin.

Instead of the originally planned first meeting between Monday and November 11, they will now most likely meet on December 5.

This delay came at Erhurman’s behest and will also likely see the next enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, involving Cyprus’ two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, and the UN, also be delayed.

It had originally been set to take place at the end of this month but will now most likely take place in January, with Erhurman set to use the extra time to attempt to build closer relations with the Turkish government.

Ankara remains outwardly unconvinced by the prospect of a return to negotiations based on a federal solution to the Cyprus problem – the model publicly favoured by both Erhurman and Christodoulides – with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan having on Monday repeated his demand for a two-state solutionv instead.

In his attempts to ensure unity between the Turkish Cypriots and Turkey ahead of the next round of talks on the Cyprus problem, Erhurman is expected to travel to Turkey at the next possible opportunity.

He had promised to visit the country within days of being sworn in, but as yet, no visit to Turkey has yet been announced, with this amount of time elapsing without a new Turkish Cypriot leader visiting Turkey being something of a break with tradition.

His predecessor Ersin Tatar was elected on October 18, 2020, sworn in on October 23, and visited Ankara on October 26 of that year.

Erhurman was elected on October 19 and sworn in on October 24, but is still yet to visit Ankara.