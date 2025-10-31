New United Nations special representative in Cyprus Khassim Diagne on Friday told Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman that he and the UN will “do everything possible to work towards” a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Speaking after the pair’s first meeting at Erhurman’s official residence in the northern sector of Ayios Dhometios, he said he had offered Erhurman his congratulations on undertaking the role of Turkish Cypriot leader this month.

On this matter, he made reference to a letter sent by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Erhurman earlier this week, saying he recalls Guterres’ “commitment to work for the wellbeing and security of all Cypriots in order to secure a peaceful resolution and a sustainable solution to the Cyprus issue”.

“Towards that end … I assured him that we will do everything possible to work towards the achievement of that goal,” he said.

He added that Thursday’s meeting had been a “courtesy call”, during which Erhurman had briefed him on his positions on the Cyprus problem.

“I listened to his views, after having listened to the view a few days ago of [President Nikos Christodoulides]. I now look forward to working with both leaders constructively,” he said.

In the letter, Guterres had said he wished to “reaffirm” his “unwavering commitment to the security and the wellbeing of Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots”, and spoke to this end of “the UN’s readiness to support efforts to find a sustainable solution in Cyprus which will benefit all Cypriots and contribute to peace in the region”.

He also said he was committed to holding a third enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem of the year – involving Cyprus’ two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom and the UN – in the near future.

To this end, he added, he has instructed UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin to travel to the island and hold talks with representatives of the island’s two sides.

The Cyprus Mail understands that Holguin will next visit the island at some point between November 3 and November 11, while the enlarged meeting is expected to take place towards the end of next month.

Christodoulides had met Diagne on Wednesday, and told him of his “political will” to “create the appropriate conditions for the resumption of talks” to solve the Cyprus problem.

He also expressed his will to “address the challenges” and said that talks to resolve the Cyprus problem should resume from where they left off in Crans Montana in 2017.

Erhurman was elected on October 19 and sworn in as Turkish Cypriot leader on October 24.

In contrast to his predecessor, Ersin Tatar, he has openly stated his support for a federal solution to the Cyprus problem – the stated aim of both Christodoulides and the UN.