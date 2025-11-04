The anti-corruption authority will this month make public the findings of two investigations, the head of the body told MPs on Tuesday.

The first investigation, to be released likely next week, concerns a complaint about donations to the Disy party and an alleged connection to the citizenship-by-investment programme. The complaint that led to the investigation had been made by Akel MP Christos Christofides.

The second report concerns an investigation into a fish farm in Trimiklini.

Transparency Commissioner Harris Poyadjis, who heads up the anti-corruption authority, was in parliament to discuss the authority’s budget for 2026. The balance sheet comes to €1.99 million.

Half of the budget concerns expenses on investigations. The authority currently employs 18 people, 13 of whom work there on a contractual basis.

Answering MPs’ questions, Poyadjis said the authority receives on average one complaint a day.

Complaints are subject to initial screening.

Many of the complaints filed by members of the public turn out to be frivolous, he said.

“Most people don’t know what corruption is. Many complaints come down to disputes between neighbours.”

As a result, about 90 per cent of the complaints never get past the initial processing.

To date, the authority has received 523 complaints. Of these, 274 have been processed.

The complaints examined led to 14 investigations undertaken by the authority. Of the 14, seven have been completed, and of these, two were forwarded to the attorney-general.

The transparency commissioner said that once they send a dossier to the attorney-general, they have no more say in the matter. The attorney-general has full discretion on whether to order a criminal probe or not.

Giving some more details, Poyadjis noted a rise in the percentage of anonymous complaints filed.

Complaints may be filed either anonymously or confidentially. In the case of the latter, the complainant’s identity is likewise protected. However, should the authority decide to follow through with an investigation, a confidential complainant may be summoned as a witness.

In all cases, whether a complaint is anonymous or confidential, and regardless the outcome, the authority posts its determination on its website.