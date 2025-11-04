Lasting for a few more days, Kikos Lanitis’ Portraits in Transition exhibition explores the rapid changes of our era through the human face, inviting the public to witness his reflections at Gloria Gallery.

“In today’s society,” comment organisers, “identities, habits and archetypes evolve at such a speed that generations struggle to communicate and understand one another. This new reality, with multiple ‘profiles’ and shifting roles — at home, at work and on social media — creates both confusion and alienation. Older generations, accustomed to tangible forms of work and relationships, often find themselves in a world they cannot grasp: new professions, cryptocurrencies, influencers and redefined approaches to human connection.”

With this notion in mind, Lanitis presents his artistic response to instability and transition through a collection of portraits. Each face is a reflection of both social confusion and inner searching as the artist too questions whether he has lived longer than he should have. The exhibition Portraits in Transition is a visual outcry against the pace of change that alters not only our world, but our very faces.

Portraits in Transition

Exhibition by Kikos Lanitis. Until November 10. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Monday: 5.30pm-8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10.30am-12.45pm and 5.30pm-8pm. Saturday: 10.30am-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605