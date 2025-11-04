The installation of playground structures, outdoor exercise equipment, and safety flooring in parks across the Ierokipia municipality was agreed on Monday, following an arrangement between the local authority and the company ELNIA Ltd.

Under the agreement, the municipality and the company will provide new equipment – including benches, bicycle racks, and waste bins – for nine parks in the Ierokipia area: two in Koloni, two in Timi, two in Ayia Marinouda, two in Achelia and one in Konia.

The contract, with a total value of €257,459, is co-financed by an EU grant scheme aimed at revitalising rural, mountainous, marginal, and remote areas through the creation of authentic experiences.