A piano recital by rising star Julian Chan is coming to the capital next week as the young musician will perform live at The Shoe Factory on November 13. Music lovers get ready o experience a striking performance in which intensity and refinement take centre stage.

Rapidly developing a reputation as one of the most innovative pianists of his generation, Chan has given performances at numerous prestigious venues across the globe including Wigmore Hall and Southbank Centre in London, Nanjing Poly Theatre in China and Palau de la Música Catalana in Barcelona.

Recently, he has been awarded First Prize and Sonata Prize at the Nanyang International Music Competition in Singapore, First Prize at the Norah Sande Award, and First Prize at the Coulsdon and Purley Festival with his performance of Rachmaninov’s Third Piano Concerto.

Next week, as the Pharos Arts Foundation collaborates with the Keyboard Charitable Trust, a spellbinding piano recital will present this incredible pianist in his Cyprus debut. Chan will perform a rare programme of profound lyricism and technical brilliance, featuring works by Chopin, Bartók, Liszt, Schubert and Earl Wild.

Piano Recital by Julian Chan

Pianist makes his Cyprus debut. November 13. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €25. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871