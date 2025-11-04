With a focus on green development, sustainable mobility and quality upgrades, the Thalia 2021-2017 cohesion policy programme will allocate a budget of up to €55 million for the creation and upgrading of parks throughout Cyprus, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

“Parks are crucial for sustainable development and quality of life, providing environmental advantages, they function as meeting places, strengthening the cohesion of communities and cultivating a sense of participation and intimacy among citizens and families,” the ministry said.

It added that parks also constitute stress relief spaces, especially in urban areas, where increased activity is observed.

Ten parks will benefit from this framework and will be funded by the EU, the state budget and the local government authorities.

Revitalisation projects will take place throughout the island.

In Nicosia, renovations will take place at the linear park in Yialias river with a budget of €5.6 million, while the revitalisation of the old GSP Stadium was completed at the start of the year with a budget of €27.3 million.

In Larnaca, the Thalia project will cover the remodelling costs of the Pattihion Park with a budget of €6.6 million, the development of Salina municipal park with a budget of €3.2 million, and the creation of a multifunctional park in the Tsiakkileros area with a budget of €2.3 million.

The Thalia project funded multiple park refurbishments in Limassol, including the creation of a park on Gauguin Street worth €2.3 million, completed last year and the construction of a park next to the Aetos stadium completed in May with a worth €1.1 million.

Other projects include the creation of a multifunctional park in Ayia Napa with a budget of €4.3 million, the creation of a sports centre in Sotira worth €900,000 and the creation of a linear park in Acheritou, both in Famagusta.