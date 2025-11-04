Tuesday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear across most of the island, though tempered by increased spates of sporadic cloud cover.

Temperatures are set to rise to 31 degrees Celsius inland, 29 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, 27 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 23 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, with temperatures set to drop to 15 degrees Celsius inland, 18 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 13 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Wednesday is set to begin with clear skies, though clouds are expected to gather in the early afternoon and bring with them the possibility of isolated rain, particularly in the mountains.

The weather on Thursday and Friday is expected to be partly cloudy, with isolated rain again expected in the afternoons, and an odd isolated storm inland or in the mountains possible.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable until Friday, when they are expected to drop slightly.