Buried in Nicosia’s old town winding streets is an intimate micropub that serves craft beers and vibes. This December, it amplifies its agenda by hosting a series of music events. Approaching first is a night of grooves and soulful tunes.

The Funk My Soul evening this Friday will fill the micropub with an uplifting blend of funk, soul and groove, spun by DJ Haji Mike. The feel-good music session will begin at 8pm featuring timeless classics and underground gems that are sure to bring on some foot-tapping and head-bopping, amidst the beer-drinking.

On Sunday night, a live band will head downtown to offer an intimate performance at The Hide. The Brass Quintet will bring the golden tones of brass instruments and perform joyful December music. Think classic Christmas carols, festive tunes and timeless favourites. Cosy and casual, the performance invites sing-alongs and welcomes families, young visitors and all for a charming music night.

More festive magic will ensue on December 23, filling the days before Christmas will feel-good vibes. The Records & Wine Best Off event will feature good, raw wine and vinyl music by DJ Cotsios o Pikatillis while on December 27 DJ Fuzz will take over the decks with even more music.

Funk My Soul

Music by Haji Mike. December 19. The Hide, Nicosia. 8pm-1am. Free admission

Brass Quintet

Live performance by the Brass Quintet. Christmas carols, festive tunes, and timeless songs. December 21. The Hide, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €8. Tel: 99-894121. [email protected]