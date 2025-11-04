Special representative and head of Unficyp, Khassim Diagne, visited UN peacekeepers on the frontline in Sector 4 of the buffer zone, the UN stated on Tuesday, meeting civilian staff, military personnel, and United Nations police to observe their daily patrols and monitoring of the area.

Sector 4 is managed by the Slovak contingent. Their job is to patrol and monitor more than 65 kilometres along the buffer zone. The area stretches from Kaimakli village in the west to Deryneia village in the east.

The Slovak unit’s work includes patrolling the buffer zone, observing ceasefire lines and reporting incidents to Unficyp headquarters.

They also work with local authorities and communities to maintain safety and stability.

Unficyp, the United Nations peacekeeping force in Cyprus, has been on the island since 1964. Its mission is to prevent fighting between Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities. The buffer zone is divided into six sectors, with Sector 4 covering the eastern and central part of the line.

The visit by Diagne aimed to show support for peacekeepers and to understand their daily work and challenges.