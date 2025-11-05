Bean Bar is offering some delicious surprises to satisfy every taste preference. The new, updated menu available at the chain’s two flagship stores on Makariou Avenue in Nicosia and Kolonakiou Avenue in Limassol stands out for its unique flavours and high-quality ingredients.

At these two stores, Bean Bar fans will find a wide range of tasty options, from eggs and healthy bowls to mouth-watering pancakes, delicious sandwiches and other authentic Bean Bar dishes. Brunch lovers can enjoy their favourite dishes such as “Croque Madame” with brioche bread, eggs, cheese and béchamel sauce, “Eggs Benedict” served on rye bread with hollandaise sauce as well as a more creative version of waffles with scrambled eggs, bacon and maple syrup.

The “Build Your Own” concepts, including the “Build-a-Fold” omelette and the “Build Your Own Bread” open-faced sandwiches, also set the new menu apart, giving customers the opportunity to customise their dish according to their tastes and preferences.

The menu also includes comfort food dishes such as the “Beef Brisket” with cheddar and BBQ sauce, the Black Angus Burger with black garlic mayonnaise and the classic Club Sandwich, as well as fresh salads.

Meanwhile, the brand’s trademark options of fresh juices, beverages and snacks could not be missing from the menu, in addition to the chain’s high-quality coffee with the authentic Bean Bar flavours and single-origin varieties from Latin America, Brazil, Costa Rica and Nicaragua.

In a statement, Bean Bar’s brand manager, Antonia Koumettou expressed satisfaction with the fresh offerings. “The new menu fully reflects Bean Bar’s philosophy of offering high-quality and authentic experiences. Our goal is to offer our friends a culinary experience that combines high-quality with freshness and positive energy, offering a tasty boost to their day,” she said. “The public embraced our new menu filling us with joy and optimism while strengthening our commitment to continue to grow and offer pleasant surprises.”

Bean Bar’s two dine-in stores on Makariou Avenue in Nicosia and Kolonakiou Avenue in Limassol are open daily from early in the morning until 4pm, offering delicious culinary creations in an environment that transports, inspires and lifts the spirits with positive vibes. The public can enjoy the Bean Bar experience either in-store or through takeaway and delivery via Foody, Wolt and Bolt platforms.