Revolut has chosen Cyprus as the official centre of its European operations in digital assets, after securing a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licence from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) through Revolut Digital Assets Europe Ltd.

The new authorization emphasises the start of a fresh chapter for both Revolut and Cyprus, as MiCA introduces a new European framework setting strict rules on transparency, risk management and consumer protection for companies active in the cryptocurrency sector.

According to the announcement, Revolut’s decision represents a clear message of confidence in Cyprus’ regulatory and technological infrastructure, thereby strengthening the island’s position as an emerging hub for fintech and crypto businesses, creating a positive precedent for attracting investment, talent and innovation.

Moreover, operating under Cypriot supervision ensures stronger protection for European users, greater transparency in transactions, and direct access to a European market that actively supports the digital economy.

From November 25, 2025, Revolut will cease acting as an intermediary for client orders to third parties and will operate directly through its own capital.

Users will enter into contracts directly with the company, while funds and data will be safeguarded under enhanced protection and transparency measures.

A revised fee structure, particularly affecting transactions between stablecoins and fiat currencies, will take effect from December 8, 2025.

The MiCA regulation establishes a single legal framework across the EU for crypto-asset issuers and service providers, defining rules for authorisation, governance, disclosures and capital requirements to enhance investor confidence and market integrity.

As the company noted in its statement, this development “comes at a time when Cyprus is striving to establish itself as an innovation centre and testing ground for blockchain, fintech and Web3 technologies”.

“Revolut’s MiCA licence”, it added, “is another step in that direction, demonstrating that the country can act as a bridge between innovation and regulatory stability”.