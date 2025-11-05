Cyprus hosts global space leaders at Nicosia symposium

Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides opened the 6th COSPAR Symposium in Nicosia between November 3 and 7, 2025, gathering global leaders in space research under the theme “Space Exploration 2025: Humanity’s Challenges and Celestial Solutions.”

The event is held under the auspices of the office of the Chief Scientist and with the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) as Grand National Sponsor.

It brings together leading scientists, policymakers, and industry representatives from more than 45 countries and 90 organisations, including major agencies like NASA, ESA, JAXA, and ISRO.

The symposium was inaugurated by George Danos, President of the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO), in the presence of five ambassadors, more than forty senior global delegates, two astronauts, and leading figures from global space agencies and industry, including Niklas Hedman, COSPAR’s new General Counsel, John G. Reed, Chief Rocket Scientist at United Launch Alliance, and Jean-Yves Le Gall, former CEO of Arianespace.

In his address, Skourides welcomed delegates to Cyprus, describing it as “a crossroads of three continents, where history, culture, and science meet”, and highlighted the country’s determination to become a regional hub for research, innovation, and high technology.

Hosting one of the world’s most significant gatherings for space research “is not a coincidence but a validation of Cyprus’ strategic vision and its determination to become a regional hub for research, innovation, and high technology,” he said.

The Chief Scientist underlined that Cyprus’ National Space Strategy forms part of the Government’s long-term Vision 2035, a plan to build a resilient, knowledge-based, and innovation-driven economy.

Within this framework, the Office of the Chief Scientist serves as Cyprus’ bridge to the world, steering national policy, funding, and international collaboration through its close cooperation with the Research and Innovation Foundation.

Skourides referred to the establishment of the Cyprus Space Research and Innovation Centre (C-SpaRC) as a landmark in the country’s scientific development.

The €2.5 million national infrastructure, funded by RIF, is led by CSEO in collaboration with NASA’s TRISH, Lockheed Martin, the Sodankylä Geophysical Observatory, and leading Cypriot research institutions.

C-SpaRC provides state-of-the-art facilities for rapid prototyping, production, and space testing, enabling Cyprus to participate actively in European and global space missions.

“C-SpaRC represents a new chapter in Cyprus’ space capabilities,” he said.

“It accelerates our integration within the European space community and drives cutting-edge research in areas such as AI-driven space-weather forecasting, space health, and satellite manufacturing,” he added.

Skourides announced that Cyprus’ first domestically developed satellite is scheduled for launch in 2026 with the support of NASA and COSPAR, marking a milestone in national technological advancement.

The Chief Scientist also underscored Cyprus’ achievement of Associate Membership in the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2023 and the signing of the Artemis Accords with NASA in 2024, describing them as key milestones that reinforce the island’s role in international space exploration and cooperation.

Cyprus’ national strategy places particular focus on global partnerships, education, and capacity building, with the aim of inspiring future generations of scientists and engineers, while upholding the belief that “space should be explored and used peacefully, sustainably, and inclusively, for the benefit of all humanity”.

The island’s space ecosystem (encompassing the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO), the Cyprus Space Industry Association, the Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence, and other national research clusters) is implementing the framework set by the Cyprus Space Office.

Collectively, these organisations are enhancing Cyprus’ standing as a strategic link between Europe and the wider Eastern Mediterranean in the fields of space science, technology, and innovation.

Skourides also reiterated Cyprus’ commitment to deepening its contribution to the global scientific community.

“Cyprus recognises that space is not the domain of a few nations but the frontier of all humankind,” he said.

“Our journey into space symbolises curiosity, resilience, and the conviction that even a small country can make a meaningful contribution to the great human endeavour of exploration and discovery,” he added.

Delivering an address on behalf of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Georgios Komodromos, Acting Permanent Secretary of the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, welcomed all delegates, noting that Cyprus is proud to host one of the world’s most significant gatherings dedicated to space research and cooperation.

He emphasised that “space has become an enabler of progress for all—a strategic pillar of communication, navigation, climate monitoring, and disaster management,” and highlighted Europe’s leadership in promoting responsible and sustainable space activities.

Komodromos also announced the signing of the Nicosia Space Accords, a new international agreement that strengthens global cooperation in the space domain and reflects Cyprus’ growing standing in the global space community.

“The Nicosia Space Accords will stand as a powerful example of science diplomacy in action,” he said, noting that they will “strengthen cooperation, building trust, and promoting peace through shared scientific endeavour”.

He further underlined Cyprus’ rapid progress, including the upcoming EU Space Days, which Cyprus will host in 2026 during its Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Professor Pascale Ehrenfreund, President of COSPAR, expressed her gratitude to the organisers for their warm hospitality, noting that the event marks the beginning of “a truly exciting week of scientific exchange,” offering a platform to advance dialogue and collaboration in space science and technology.

Professor Ehrenfreund also announced that COSPAR will soon issue a formal statement on the vital role of space-based observation in advancing international climate research, ahead of the forthcoming COP13 in Brazil.

Speaking on behalf of the Grand Sponsor, Eric Smith, Director of Optical Sensing and Exploitation at Lockheed Martin Space, described it as “an honour and a privilege to participate in this year’s COSPAR Symposium.”

He stated that “at Lockheed Martin, we build the hardware that makes exploration possible, but it is science, and the scientists themselves, who drive discovery”.

“Without the questions posed by science, none of these missions would ever take flight,” he added.

European Parliament Member Costas Mavrides focused on the geopolitical and strategic dimensions of space, emphasising that Europe must strengthen its resilience, harness dual-use innovation, and ensure autonomy through cooperation and investment.

“Space today is a strategic domain shaped by competition and vulnerability,” he said.

He called for greater EU investment in the sector and advocated for the establishment of a European crisis management centre based in Cyprus to address regional security and climate challenges, where space technology would play a central role.

Marios Tannousis, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Cyprus, underlined the country’s commitment to supporting the growth of the national space ecosystem through international partnerships and investment.

He referred to recent official visits by the President of the Republic of Cyprus to the United States (including meetings in New York, Texas, and San Francisco), stating that these missions demonstrate Cyprus’ determination to strengthen its ties with strategic partners in technology and innovation.

“Space is an integral part of Cyprus’ innovation and investment strategy,” Tannousis said. “We will continue to support this dynamic sector and strengthen Cyprus’ role as a trusted bridge between regions.”

Following the opening ceremony, Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides participated in the Roundtable of Space Leaders, which also included Pascale Ehrenfreund, George Danos, Kai-Uwe Schrogl of the European Space Agency, Mioara Mandea of the French Space Agency, Marco Castronuovo of the Italian Space Agency, Heinz-Wilhelm Hübers of the German Space Agency, Ikkoh Funaki of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and other prominent figures.

Skourides is also scheduled to take part in Lockheed Martin’s fireside chat and will join the Space Science Street Festival at Plateia Dimarchias in Nicosia on Thursday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m.

The public festival invites people of all ages to meet astronauts and explore the wonders of space.