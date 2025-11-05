Products labelled as ‘legal cannabis’ may not be as legal as they claim, the National Addictions Authority warned on Wednesday, adding that on the contrary, they are potentially dangerous.

The authority said recent inspections found dangerous products sold as ‘cannabis’ or ‘legal cannabis products’, which were not necessarily of natural origin.

It added that in many cases, these products contain synthetic cannabinoids.

“Particularly worrying is the fact that the substances were found in various forms, such as resin, infused paper, oils, edible products such as jelly and cookies, which increase the risk of unintentional or uncontrolled use, especially among young people and vulnerable groups,” the authority said.

It recommended that all hospitals and medical institutions be aware of possible cases of poisoning or psychotic incidents, particularly if they are accompanied by intense tachycardia, confusion or fainting.

It added that the substances may even cause sudden death, just by ingesting a small amount.

The authority also recommended that the public should be careful when purchasing products labelled as legal cannabis or CBD, as they may contain highly toxic synthetic compounds.

Purchasing or consuming products of unknown origin, without a clear and full list of ingredients, should be avoided.

Furthermore, it said awareness campaigns should be intensified regarding the risks of using products containing dangerous synthetic substances.