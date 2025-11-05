A man drowned off the coast of Cape Greco, the joint rescue coordination centre (JRCC) announced on Wednesday.

A JRCC representative told the Cyprus Mail that the man had been swimming in the area and that he had then gone missing, with the ‘Nearchos’ rescue plan having been activated at 4.05pm.

The police said they had deployed a “high-speed vessel”, while also carrying out a foot patrol of the coastal area, while an ambulance from the state health services organisation (Okypy) was mobilised.

The man was taken out of the sea and was then handed over to the ambulance team, before being taken to the Famagusta general hospital in Paralimni, where he was pronounced dead.