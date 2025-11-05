MHV, Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, proudly announces yet another distinction, but this time related to its constant commitment to sustainability and ethical environmental practices. MHV has been awarded the Green Offices eco-label, certifying its continuous efforts to reduce its impact on the planet and help its employees commit to a viable and better future for all.

Green Offices is an innovative eco-label for offices, awarded to establishments that implement and adhere to criteria related to energy and water consumption, waste management, development of green areas, environmental education and other related considerations.

Adoption of environmentally-friendly practices, reduction of environmental impacts of business activities, but above all, staff commitment and dedication, are the most important factors considered in being awarded the Green Offices eco-label, which MHV so proudly holds today.

National Coordinator of the Green Offices Programme is the NGO Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association (CYMEPA), an autonomous, charitable, non-governmental organisation that aims to encourage and assist effective efforts to prevent all forms of sea pollution. The Programme is run under the auspices of the Republic’s Commissioner of the Environment.

MHV’s sustainability approach is based on strong and specific values and practices. The main goals include its decisive contribution to sustainable development, constant and continuous reduction of pollution of the environment, significant corporate social and environmental responsibility towards the local community and adherence to the highest legal, ethical and social standards.

A good example of such practices is the fact that MHV’s multi-awarded Limassol resort, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, follows Marriott’s Business Conduct Guide and Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction. MHV also aligns its corporate social and environmental responsibility with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Nowadays, sustainability is approached on a three-pillar basis, which MHV has embraced. Step one is “Reduce”, which refers to resources’ usage and its minimisation. The second step is “Reuse”, which refers to the usage of an item again after its first life circle, for the same purpose or in a creative new way. The third step is “Recycle”, which refers to the conversion of items back to their original materials and its transformation into something new.

The Green Offices certification furtherly highlights MHV’s commitment to corporate responsibility and to giving back to the community by guaranteeing, among all other actions, that its projects and developments will have the least possible impact on their surrounding environment and the planet in general.

About MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture specialises in upscale hospitality and the development of premium residential and commercial projects. Aiming to create extraordinary destinations that blend luxury, innovation, and a deep respect for local cultural heritage, MHV is redefining luxury living and business environments by delivering world-class experiences.

MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture PLC