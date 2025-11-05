A proposal to simplify the process of reimbursing travel, accommodation and food costs for patients and their companions seeking treatment abroad when services are unavailable on Gesy were approved by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday

“Today’s decision significantly facilitates patients and reduces the time required for the examination and compensation of applications,” said Health Minister Michael Damianos.

The submission of financial information will be simplified, requiring only the most recent tax return or income certificate, he explains.

The ministry will also cover economy class air ticket costs based on submitted receipts.

In cases where proof of residence is not provided, compensation equal to 18 per cent of the total foreign maintenance allowance will be granted.

The new measures apply to applications submitted from Wednesday onward and are not retroactive.

“With this decision, the health ministry takes another step to support patients and their families in a more humane and practical way, reducing bureaucracy and offering faster and more efficient service,” the minister said.

The new proposal follows ongoing efforts to improve the system for patients seeking treatment abroad due to limitations in specialisation, equipment, infrastructure, or timely access. Most recently, on October 2, 2025, the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) assumed responsibility for managing cases of patients referred overseas under Gesy.