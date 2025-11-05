Both the first and second prizes of the gender equality journalism competition have been awarded to articles first published in the Cyprus Mail the office of gender equality commissioner Josie Christoudolou announced on Wednesday.

Former Cyprus Mail reporter Andria Kades was awarded the first prize for her piece “‘Back to the dark ages’: forced sterilisation still exists”, concerning Cyprus being one of 12 EU countries which still does not explicitly ban forced sterilisation. It was first published in the Cyprus Mail in May 2024 and reprinted shortly afterwards by Politis.

The second prize was awarded to Johanna Pauls, for her feature “Where are Cyprus’ female farmers?”, on the challenges women working in agriculture face in modern-day Cyprus, published the Cyprus Mail in June 2025.

Ioanna Christodoulou and Marios Orthodoxos, were awarded the third prize for their piece “Gender equality in Cyprus – Stereotypes and institutions on the path of change”, on current developments on gender equality on the island, published on ANT1 in September 2025.

Philenews journalist Marios Demetriou will be awarded a prize for his overall contribution to gender equality.

The competition was initiated in a joint effort by gender equality commissioner Josie Christoudolou, in collaboration with CyBC, the Cyprus journalists and editors’ union (Esk), Frederick University, the Broadcasting and Digital Services Authority and the Cyprus Media Ethics Committee.

The award ceremony will be held at the presidential palace in the presence of President Nikos Christodoulides and Cyprus’ first professional female journalist, Maroula Violari Iacovidou on November 11.

The prizes are valued at €1,300, €1,000, €800 and €1,500, respectively.