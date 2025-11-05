UK Border Force agents recently joined forces with immigration and customs officers from the Bases and Cyprus for joint training on modern slavery.

This joint initiative aims to bolster efforts against modern slavery and human trafficking, issues increasingly pressing for Cyprus “due to its boundary with the north”, the British Bases said.

The UK Border Force National Safeguarding and Modern Slavery (SAMS) training also involved representatives from British missions in Nicosia and Athens, is part of a broader strategy to protect vulnerable people across the region.

Sessions covered recognising trafficking indicators, the UK and international legal frameworks, victim-centred approaches, and cross-agency cooperation to disrupt trafficking networks.

Customs and immigration officer at Akrotiri, Charlotte Wright, described the training as “absolutely critical”, explaining that safeguarding vulnerable individuals remains a core mission.

“Equipping our officers to identify and support those at risk is fundamental to effective safeguarding,” she added.

Joint training between the Bases and Cyprus officials has been conducted previously in 2020 and 2022.

UK SAMS lead Amanda Read reported that progress is evident, with “enhanced safeguarding measures and stronger partnerships delivering real, lasting change.

“The commitment to protecting vulnerable individuals and dismantling exploitation networks is clearer than ever,” she added.

Cyprus police representative on the course Floris Nikandrou welcomed the initiative saying: “The Cyprus police value initiatives like this course. Training alongside SBA customs and immigration strengthens our partnership, vital for tackling this deeply problematic issue. We look forward to continuing this cooperation.”