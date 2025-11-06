Thursday starts off overcast with fine dust in the atmosphere.

As clouds gather during the day, isolated showers and thunderstorms with hail can be expected, mainly in the mountains.

Winds will be a northeast to southeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 30C inland, 28C along the coast and 21C in the highest mountains.

Thursday night will be cloudy with isolated showers, mainly in the west and north of the island, with mist forming in the early hours of Friday.

Winds will be a variable gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 15C inland, 18C along the coast and 11C in the highest mountains.

Friday will be cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Skies clear over the weekend, with scattered clouds in the afternoon, mainly over the mountains.

Temperatures on Friday will drop to just over the seasonal average and will remain unchanged over the weekend.