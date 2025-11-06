Povis family run winery is located on outskirts of Nicosia

If you drive from Nicosia to Palaichori, turn left to Ayios Epifanios of Oreinis. The village is situated in the lower altitudes of the forest of Adelfoi and close to the Machairas forest. It is covered with wild vegetation and small orchards with various fruit trees, vineyards, a few olive trees and crops of legumes and vegetables. A quiet destination that will soon be visited by wine lovers as a new winery is becoming one of the major features of the village.

Povis is a family-run winery, with a history going way back to when Cyprus was under British rule. Land registry officials visited Ayios Epifanios, asking villagers for their help in identifying local toponyms, which would later be used to create maps of the area. Locals recruited their fellow villager, Toumasis, to assist.

Toumasis, a simple farmer at the time, was very familiar with the surrounding area, as he kept plots of land close to natural water sources, where he built retaining walls using stones similar to today’s gabion walls and cultivated orchards. In steep and rugged areas lacking a nearby water source, he passionately cultivated vineyards, producing his own wine and zivania, as taught by his father and grandfather. His wife, Maria, would make raisins and other vine products, to be consumed during the cold winter months.

Toumasis helped the foreign official to record toponyms, streams, and other important geographical landmarks in the village and surrounding mountains. From then onwards, villagers (unfamiliar with the English language), gave Toumasis a nickname after the foreign official’s name, which to them sounded like Povis.

Toumasis, also known as Povis, passed away in 1978, leaving behind the vineyards he lovingly cared for all those years. Following his death, his children and grandchildren took over in cultivating the vineyards, making wine and zivania in traditional clay pots known as pitharia.

Today, his grandchildren are carrying on the tradition of producing wine and zivania from those same vineyards, using modern equipment. George, the fifth-generation wine maker cultivates the vineyards using Toumasis’ traditional methods while experimenting with modern methods. At the same time, the family maintains small privately owned olive groves, producing limited quantities of high-quality olive oil.

The family mainly cultivates the indigenous Xynisteri from Paphos and from the Vouni region the Mavro grape as well as the Malaga or Muscat of Alexandria from Paphos’ Theletra village and Spanish Mataro from a single vineyard in Paphos. The winery itself is stone built using local stones, blending well with the environment. Using modern equipment, it also produces and distils Zivania. Povis also produces olive oil from Koroneiki and local variety olives, grown and harvested by the family, mostly by hand.

2024 Povis Winery, Xynisteri Varietal, ABV12.5%

From owned vineyards in the area, this notable Xynisteri expresses the region’s traditional vinification. Cold macerations and stainless-steel tank with temperature control vinification, it has a notable light yellow colour and is slightly effervescent. The first swirl in the glass shows fragrances of jasmine and lemon blossom with ripe peach and stone fruit intertwined with grapefruit peel with herbal and mineral characters. Upon entry, soft mouthfeel buoyed by bright acidity, with citrus and herbal flavour, medium aftertaste. Classic pairings with green salads and goat cheese, fried halloumi cheese. €10

2024 Povis Winery, Malaga Varietal, ABV 12.5%

The Cyprus Wine Museum notes that Malaga is a white, aromatic variety brought to the island in the 3rd century BC, which spread widely across the island’ wine-producing regions, but manifesting its presence most vigorously in the Paphos villages of Stroumbi, Polemi and Pentalia in addition to the wine villages of Vasa and Omodhos. The grape originated in North Africa, and the name is probably derived from its association with Ancient Egyptians, who used it for wine making

According to the strict meaning of the term, this variety is not considered indigenous. Although the grapes’ intense aroma makes this cultivar suitable to produce sweet or semi-sweet wines, there are also dry versions. Sometimes, Muscat of Alexandria is used by winemakers as an ameliorator, to add aroma to grapes like Xynisteri.

Brilliant straw yellow colour with greenish reflections, the nose offers a rich and fragrant bouquet with classic notes of orange blossom combined with citrus scents (citron and bergamot) and exotic fruit (lychees). Recommended with all types of oily fish, baked pasta in white sauce, fried fish. My favourites were Parma ham with melon and stir fired wok vegetables. €12

2024 Povis Winery, Mavro Varietal, ABV 14.5%

This red is produced by the indigenous Mavro (black) grape, rustic style, which is the most widely planted vine of the region. No oak added, this wine is produced from selected aged old vineyards. In the glass it has a light, pale red colour you can see right through. Some wild red fruit on the nose and dried herbs, with subtle hints of spice, cured meats and minerals. Warm and weighty in the mouth because of the high alcohol level. However, the palate stays light on its feet. Some red fruit and dried herbs in the mid-palate, mouthcoating, with soft tannins, short finish. Ideal to pair with pasta and tomato sauce or Cyprus grilled sausages, cold cuts. €9

Povis winery: Tel: 357 99 555784, 357 99 940008, www.povis.cy.com