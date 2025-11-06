The Andreas Papandreou air base in Paphos will open its gates to the public this weekend to mark the celebration of the air force’s patron saint, Archangel Michael.

Visitors can visit National Guard helicopters and aircraft, learn about air force weaponry and equipment, and enjoy live demonstrations. Specialised personnel will be available for questions.

The event, held under the slogan “Power-Protection-Deterrence-Surveillance-service”, highlights the air force’s vital role in national security, organisers said.

With no admission fees, visitors are welcome on Saturday between 13.00 to 16.00 and on Sunday between 10.00-16.00.