Parliament on Thursday passed a law tightening up the rules on owning certain types of firearms, giving the chief of police total discretion on the granting of gun permits.

The new permit regulations relate to firearms classed as B1 and B5. They also relate to ammunition used with these firearms.

B1 are defined as short-barreled repeating firearms. B5 are short-barreled semi-automatic firearms.

People applying for a permit to own such firearms must provide a reason.

The chief of police is given complete discretion in approving or denying applications for these gun permits.

Permits are granted for one year.

Permit renewals are subject to the approval of the police chief.

The police chief may suspend or revoke a permit on “public security grounds” and is not required to cite a reason.

Permits for the firearms in question will be given to persons who can demonstrate they have had the necessary training.