Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer among men in Cyprus and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths after lung cancer, the Cyprus Association of Cancer Patients and Friends (Pasykaf) said on Wednesday, urging men to undergo regular screenings.

According to the Cyprus Cancer Registry, around 450 new cases are recorded each year.

Pasykaf stressed the importance of preventive examinations, noting that early stages of the disease often show no symptoms, making early diagnosis and timely treatment crucial.

“The prevention of prostate cancer is mainly based on the PSA test – a simple blood test that measures prostate-specific antigens in the blood,” the association said. It recommended that “men over 50, and men over 40 with a family history of prostate cancer,” undergo the test.

The PSA test is now covered by the national health system (Gesy) with a referral from a personal physician or urologist, Pasykaf added.

The association clarified that elevated PSA levels do not necessarily indicate cancer, as they may be related to other conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia, inflammation, or urinary tract infection. “For this reason, evaluations and digital examinations are essential,” it said, adding that “although some forms of prostate cancer can be aggressive, early diagnosis significantly increases the chances of successful treatment.”

Highlighting the ease of obtaining a referral, the Health Ministry told the Cyprus Mail that “if a personal physician notices any abnormalities in a patient’s health, they will be referred to a specialist doctor to undergo all necessary tests.”

The ministry noted that throughout the entire process, patients receive support and treatment, with all costs fully covered by Gesy.

Factors that increase the risk of prostate cancer include age, family history, a diet high in animal fats, and elevated testosterone levels. Chronic stress, depression, and other psychological conditions may also indirectly influence the onset and progression of the disease.

“A holistic approach to men’s health is a key pillar of prevention, and the association encourages every man to care for his health — both physically and mentally,” said Georgia Orfanou, director of Pasykaf’s prevention and social policy department.

The awareness campaign is being carried out in collaboration with the Cyprus Urological Society, the Cyprus Oncological Society, the Cyprus Surgical Society, and the Cancer Archive.