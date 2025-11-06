Petrolina welcomes the festive season with some extra sparkle and a dash of Italian charm through its new promotion, “Feel the Magic of Christmas with Easy Life”.

This year, the holidays will shine even brighter as Petrolina brings the elegance of Italian design straight to your festive table.

Via this promotion, customers can collect exclusive Easy Life Gallery and Nutcrackers dining wear at special, discounted prices. These elegant Italian designs will add a touch of style to your festive gatherings.

With every €10 or more spent on automotive fuel at Petrolina, Agip or Eni service stations, customers collect stickers and can take advantage of the offer to access the festive Easy Life collections at special prices.

The promotion will run for 10 weeks, with sticker collection taking place from November 4, 2025 to January 13, 2026, and redemptions available until January 20, 2026.

Participation is also available digitally via MyPetrolina app.

Users can also collect digital stickers and enjoy exclusive access to the Easy Life Nutcrackers collection, which is available only through the app, in accordance with its terms and conditions.

This Christmas already feels a little more magical, thanks to Petrolina!

For full details and terms of participation, visit: petrolina.com.cy