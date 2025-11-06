Roadworks will be underway on the Lakatamia-Pera Chorio, Nicosia-Akaki, Ayia Napa-Larnaca and Larnaca-Ayia Napa motorways, some to last into December, the department of public works announced on Thursday.

Resurfacing works will be carried out on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway from 9pm on Thursday till 5.30am on Friday.

During the works, all three lanes of the motorway, heading from Limassol to Nicosia, after the exit for Latsia-Yeri up to the GSP roundabout, will be closed to traffic.

Traffic from Limassol to Nicosia will be diverted to the old Nicosia-Limassol road and drivers will then be able to enter the motorway via the GSP roundabout.

On Thursday from 8.30am till 10.30am, network development work will be carried out by a private telecommunications company on the Larnaca-Paralimni motorway.

During the works, a section of the fast lane from Larnaca Airport to the Rizoelia roundabout will be closed for a length of approximately 300m and traffic will be diverted to the adjacent lane.

From Friday till Monday, cleaning works will be carried out on the central lane of the Lakatamia-Pera Chorio and Nicosia-Akaki motorways, while on Saturday from 10pm till Sunday 6am work will be carried out on the Nicosia-Akaki motorway from the intersection of Lefkotheou and Makedonitissis Avenues towards Akaki.

On Sunday from 10pm till 6am on Monday, work will be carried out on the Nicosia-Akaki motorway, from the Akaki roundabout towards Nicosia.

Also, from Monday till Friday, between 8.30am till 5pm, excavation works will be carried out for the installation of an electronic message sign on a section of the Ayia Napa-Larnaca motorway, 3km before the Rizoelia roundabout.

During the execution of the works, part of the road the abutment will remain closed for a distance of approximately 600m.

Also, from November 10 till December 11, from Monday to Thursday, between 9.30am till 1.30pm, works will be carried out periodically to remove, move and reinstall signs on the Larnaca-Nicosia motorway, from the Rizoelia roundabout to the junction with the Limassol-Nicosia motorway.

During the works, the left lane of traffic on the highway will be closed locally for approximately 1km and traffic will be diverted to the right lane.

Furthermore, from November 10 to 14, from 8.30am till 5pm, excavation work will be carried out for the installation of an electronic message sign on a section of the Larnaca-Agia Napa motorway, 3 km before the Ayia Napa exit.

During the execution of the works, the abutment will remain closed for a distance of approximately 600m.

The department of public works has apologised for “the inevitable inconvenience that will be caused” and called on the public to “show the necessary understanding and compliance with the temporary road signs and the instructions of the police”.