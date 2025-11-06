Manchester City’s Erling Haaland came back to haunt Borussia Dortmund with a clinical finish against his former team, while Phil Foden bagged a brilliant brace as the hosts cruised to a 4-1 win in the Champions League on Wednesday to climb to fourth.

Pep Guardiola’s side have 10 points after four of the eight league-phase games, while Dortmund fell to 14th on seven points.

City, who hoisted the Champions League trophy in 2023,were dominant from the start at the Etihad Stadium.

Garnacho earns Chelsea point in 2-2 draw at Qarabag

Alejandro Garnacho ensured Chelsea returned from Azerbaijan with a point as he came off the bench to equalise in their 2-2 draw away to Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The former Manchester United forward fired a sweetly struck left-foot effort into the net after 53 minutes of an enthralling contest which had slipped from Chelsea’s grasp.

Brazilian teenager Estevao put the visitors ahead with a neat finish in the 16th minute but after a slow start Qarabag came alive in the noisy Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Leandro Andrade steered home a rebound in the 29th minute to cancel out Chelsea’s lead after Camilo Duran had shrugged off Jorrel Hato and cut in to send a shot against the upright.

Things went from bad to worse for the London side before halftime as Marko Jankovic converted a penalty awarded for a handball by the inexperienced Hato who endured a tough night.

Halfway through the 36-team group phase, Chelsea have seven points while Qarabag, who lost to Chelsea by an aggregate of 10-0 in the Champions League in 2017-18, also have seven.

“I like a lot of things that I see,” Guardiola said. “Ten points, we are fourth, we are better than we were last season by far. Huge compliment, huge respect for these players because we are in a good position.”

Newcastle make it three in a row with win against Athletic Bilbao

Newcastle United secured a third successive Champions league victory with Dan Burn and Joelinton both on target in a 2-0 defeat of injury-plagued Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

England defender Burn curled in a majestic header after 11 minutes and Joelinton doubled the Premier League club’s lead shortly after the restart with another header as Newcastle moved into the top eight in the table with nine points.

Despite a host of injuries that left them without eight first-team players including Spain international Nico Williams, Athletic did cause plenty of problems for Eddie Howe’s side.

The closest the visitors came was a thunderous shot against the post by Adama Boiro shortly after Burn’s opener while Unai Gomez was also close to an equaliser.

Athletic have only three points from their opening four games and will need to improve if they are not to miss out on a chance of reaching the knockout phase.

Wednesday results:

Pafos (0) 1 Villarreal (0) 0

Qarabağ (2) 2 Chelsea (1) 2

Ajax (0) 0 Galatasaray (0) 3

Club Brugge (2) 3 Barcelona (1) 3

Internazionale (1) 2 Kairat (0) 1

Manchester City (2) 4 Borussia Dortmund (0) 1

Newcastle United (1) 2 Athletic Club (0) 0

Olympique Marseille (0) 0 Atalanta (0) 1

Benfica (0) 0 Bayer Leverkusen (0) 1