A more than 50 per cent reduction in theft has been recorded since the beginning of June in the Dhekelia area, the Sovereign Base Areas police said on Friday.

The significant drop was largely attributed to the success of Operation Razor, which has seen the police’s Community Action Team (CAT) focus its attention on key areas impacting the community.

Theft is one of the top five crimes, alongside drugs, organised crime, serious traffic violations and ‘emerging community issues’.

Bird trapping remains a policing priority, but more so during between October and February.

“Since June, when CAT began regularly conducting Operation ‘Razor’, targeting specific areas, only 15 cases of acquisitive crime were reported, with five suspects identified,” deputy divisional commander Marcos Petrou, who oversees the CAT, explained.

“By comparison, during the same period last year, 34 cases were recorded, representing a 56 per cent decrease. This reduction highlights the effectiveness of CAT’s intelligence-led operations and sustained presence in the area.”

He said that by focusing on the top five types of crime, CAT has contributed to reducing harm, enhancing public safety and building trust.

“It is imperative that our community feels safe. Whether they live, work, or simply visit the SBAs, they must be able to feel safe on the knowledge that we are there to protect them,” Petrou said.

“By forging close relationships with our communities, we are able to build trust, knowing that any information shared is done so in absolute confidence.”