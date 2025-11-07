“Through his actions, Ihsan Ali showed that Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots can live together peacefully, constructively and with mutual respect,” Green Party president Stavros Papadouris said, as he laid a wreath at Ali’s memorial in Paphos.

The ceremony also included the president of the union of Cypriots and the Paphos district committee of the Green Party. The event marked 47 years since Ali’s death and celebrated his life-long work promoting unity, democratic values and social cohesion on the island. Papadouris said the best way to honour Ali’s legacy is to continue striving for a united Cyprus based on peace, human rights and mutual respect.

Turkish Cypriot politician Oz Karahan, president of the union of Cypriots, highlighted Ali’s opposition to ethnic segregation and his advocacy for the democratic principle of “one person, one vote.”

He said that Ali rejected all forms of apartheid, drawing a connection between his death anniversary and the United Nations resolution against apartheid in South Africa.

Karahan criticised political parties in the north for their positions on the Cyprus issue and tolerance of illegal developments in occupied areas, citing the case of developer Simon Aykut, who built 10,000 homes for around 40,000 settlers and received a five-year prison sentence.

He stressed that Cypriots today must continue to defend the Republic as actively as in the past.

Ihsan Ali, who served as an adviser to presidents Makarios III and Spyros Kyprianou, opposed nationalism and fanaticism.

He promoted a Cypriot identity based on respect for diversity, love for the island and concern for all residents, not division.

The annual Ihsan Ali Honour Awards will take place on Saturday, at 5.30pm at the Nicosia municipal centre.

The awards recognise individuals and groups who contribute to unity and coexistence in Cyprus.