The most delicious Sunday tradition in Limassol is making its long-awaited return. As of Sunday, November 2, 2025, and every Sunday thereafter, Columbia Steak House, part of the Columbia Hospitality Division, invites guests to experience its famous Sunday Carvery Lunch. This culinary ritual celebrates great food, fine company and the joy of a leisurely weekend meal.

From 12.30-3pm, the restaurant will transform into a haven for food lovers. Guests are welcomed by the irresistible aroma of slow-roasted meats and an atmosphere that captures the essence of Sunday dining at its best. The lavish buffet features three signature carving options, complemented by an ever-changing variety of gourmet dishes, fresh salads and homemade pastas, all prepared with the creativity and craftsmanship that define Columbia Steak House.

To complete the experience, the dessert selection promises indulgence in every bite – from classic favourites to the pastry team’s latest creations. Whether with family, friends or simply in search of an exceptional meal, the Sunday Carvery offers the perfect setting to unwind, connect, and savour the weekend.

“Carvery Sundays are a celebration of taste and togetherness,” says the Columbia Steak House Brand Manager, Konstantinos Christodoulou. “It’s one of those experiences that bring people back to the table, and that’s what makes it special.”

Part of the Columbia Hospitality Division, Columbia Steak House embodies the group’s long-standing commitment to exceptional dining experiences that combine quality, creativity, and warm Cypriot hospitality.

Guests are encouraged to book in advance, as this popular Sunday experience tends to fill up quickly.

Details and reservations