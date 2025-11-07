The company continues to enhance accessibility to quality fresh meat, offering affordable solutions for every Cypriot household.

Consistent with its commitment to quality products at affordable prices, Lidl Cyprus is taking a new initiative that makes fresh pork even more accessible to everyone. From Thursday, November 6th to Wednesday, December 3rd, the company is offering a 15% discount on all fresh pork products, with absolutely no discount in terms of quality, taste and freshness.

For Lidl Cyprus, the quality and safety of meat products are a constant priority. Its products are selected based on strict quality specifications, processed in a controlled environment, packaged in a way that preserves their taste and freshness, and transported in refrigerated conditions that ensure their excellent quality until the moment of consumption. At the same time, a comprehensive system of continuous controls is implemented, strengthening the trust of consumers who choose Lidl stores for their purchases every day.

As part of this commitment, the company collaborates with the Veltia Labs for Life Group of Laboratories, implementing a strategic investment exceeding half a million euros annually. Through this collaboration, meticulous and independent controls are ensured, which confirm the compliance of the products with the highest hygiene and safety standards on the market.

“At Lidl Cyprus, we are putting our commitment to standing by consumers into practice, not with words but with meaningful actions. The price reduction on all fresh pork products is yet another initiative that proves that quality can – and should – be affordable. We remain committed to offering products that meet the highest standards of safety and taste, thus enhancing their real value,” says Martin Brandenburger, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Lidl Cyprus.

With this initiative, Lidl Cyprus reaffirms once again its commitment to offering authentic, high-quality flavours at prices that meet the needs of the Cypriot family.

