The Paphos Colts took part in a fantastic youth rugby tournament hosted by Akrotiri Rugby at Happy Valley recently, where teams came together for a morning full of rugby, learning, and teamwork.

A massive thanks goes out to the hosts and all involved in making these tournaments happen.

The event featured both training elements and competitive matches across two age groups,

giving players a valuable opportunity to build skills and gain match experience in a friendly yet

competitive setting.

The Colts delivered standout performances throughout the day. Noah Taylor was named Player of

the Tournament after an incredible debut including formidable tries.

Man of the Match honours went to Ivan Nikodijevic in the first game and Angelo Agathokleous in the second, both displaying impressive grit and focus.

The Try of the Day went to Daniel Baker, while Ari Bar Shalom took Drive of the Day for his unstoppable energy. Alfred Maton was recognised for his Top Passing of the Tournament, keeping the play dynamic and well-connected.

The team was superbly led by captain Ivan Nikodijevic, who showed strong leadership both on

and off the field.

Coach Chris Thoma said: “I couldn’t be prouder of this group. Every single player showed heart,

teamwork, and growth today. The energy, commitment, and sportsmanship on display were

outstanding — these young athletes are the future of Cypriot rugby.”

A club spokesperson added: “It was fantastic to see such commitment and passion from all

players. These youngsters are true powerhouses in the making.”

The Paphos Colts continue to nurture the next generation of rugby players, promoting teamwork,

respect, and a lifelong love of the sport.

Paphos RUFC is proud to offer rugby for all ages and abilities:

● Cubs (6–11 years) – mixed tag rugby

● Colts (12–17 years) – men’s contact rugby

● Wildcats (12+) – women’s touch rugby

● Tigers (18+) – men’s contact rugby

To learn more or get involved, visit www.paphostigers.com or follow the club on social media.

