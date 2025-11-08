A 42-year-old man was arrested after being found to be in possession of almost a kilogram of cocaine and nine kilograms of cannabis, the police said on Saturday.

The man was arrested in the Larnaca district on Friday after being spotted by the police “transporting a container from his field into a parked car and then leaving the scene”.

The police then stopped him and conducted a search of his person, finding two grams of cocaine and three grams of cannabis, as well a 20-centimetre-long cleaver, and €4,060 in cash.

He was then arrested, and a subsequent search of the field in which he had been spotted turned up a further 920 grams of cocaine and 8.83 kilograms of cannabis, as well as 35 grams of cannabis resin, stored in three containers.

The man remains in custody and the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.