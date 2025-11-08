The police on Saturday said they are looking for a man who set a car on fire while it was parked outside a kiosk in Limassol.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight, with the police saying they were informed of the fire at around 12.45am.

Initial investigations determined that the fire was “maliciously started using flammable material”, with the car’s owner having been inside the kiosk at the time.

The fire was extinguished by a passing motorist who had a fire extinguisher in his vehicle but is said to have suffered “extensive damage”.

The incident was recorded by the kiosk’s CCTV cameras, with the police now investigating the matter.

At present, the police said, the motive appears to be “personal differences” between the car’s owner and the arsonist, though “other possibilities” have not been ruled out.