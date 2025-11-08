The Saudi Film Commission (SFC), a sector-specific commission of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, today unveiled a new state-of-the-art virtual production soundstage at JAX Film Studios, the Kingdom’s latest flagship production complex in Riyadh, on November 4, 2025.

The custom-built virtual production volume within JAX Studios was designed by global VFX leader Pixomondo and is powered by Sony’s latest VERONA LED technology. The facility is now operational and ready to meet the demands of the most ambitious productions.

The soundstage facility includes 2,720 Sony VERONA Crystal LED panels, which utilise Sony’s flagship 2.3mm pixel pitch technology.

The volume dimensions are 23 metres in diameter, 27.5 metres in depth, and 10 metres in height.

The design features a seamless integration of camera tracking, real-time rendering, and in-camera VFX workflows, and is engineered to support high-resolution, photorealistic environments built to meet the demands of major Hollywood productions.

JAX Film Studios offers a full suite of world-class production facilities, including two 1,500-square-metre soundstages, a private VIP lounge, a state-of-the-art cinema screening room, and fully equipped production offices and prep spaces, providing a seamless, end-to-end environment for filmmakers and crews of every scale.

“JAX Film Studios represents a new landmark for film production in Saudi Arabia. The investment in world-class virtual production infrastructure is a key milestone in realising the Kingdom’s ambition to build a dynamic, globally competitive film industry. It reflects our commitment to empowering Saudi and international filmmakers with the technology, facilities, and partnerships they need to tell their stories at the highest standard,” Abdullah Al-Qahtani, CEO of the Saudi Film Commission, said.

Pixomondo, an Oscar-winning VFX and virtual production studio known for recent work on HBO’s House of the Dragon and The Penguin, and Apple TV’s Chief of War, brings world-class filmmaking expertise to JAX Studios.

“The unique combination of Sony and PXO’s innovations and expertise will make Riyadh a focal point for virtual production in the region. Together with the Saudi Film Commission, PXO and Sony add significant value to all productions by enabling filmmakers to push creative boundaries with confidence,” Jonny Slow, CEO of Pixomondo, commented.

“Today’s JAX Stage opening is the result of years of investment and innovation to deliver virtual production at scale – from the development of extraordinary Sony LED panels to the integration of Pixomondo’s virtual production services and talent,” Sony Group President and CEO Hiroki Tokoki remarked during the opening ceremony.

“I would like to thank our teams at Pixomondo and Sony, who combine the technical expertise, engineering excellence, and operational experience to deliver creative freedom in virtual production, and the Saudi Film Commission and the Ministry of Culture for their commitment and partnership in building this remarkable stage,” he added.

“With JAX Film Studios, we are redefining the production landscape in the region. Our collaboration with Sony and Pixomondo brings together cutting-edge technology and expertise under one roof. Their depth of knowledge and commitment to excellence ensured that every detail, from pixel pitch to system integration, was world-class,” Abduljalil Alnasser, General Manager of Sector Development & Investment Attraction, stated.

“As a global leader in innovation and technology tailored for creators, Sony Electronics collaborated with VFX powerhouse Pixomondo on this world-class project with the Saudi Film Commission,” Jaime Raffone, Sr. Virtual Production Manager at Sony Electronics, said.

“While many manufacturers offer individual solutions within the production process, Sony sets itself apart by providing cohesive, end-to-end workflow solutions for Virtual Production, supporting creators throughout every stage of the project,” he added.