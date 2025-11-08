Get ready for two days of street food, live music, children’s activities and a festive corner. The Chef’s Odyssey Food Festival arrives soon at ETKO Limassol to offer a weekend of food extravaganza, entertainment for all ages and to spread a bit of holiday spirit.

“Step into a world of taste,” say organisers as preparations are in full swing, “for a food market that celebrates global culture at ETKO Limassol on November 29-30. Experience a mix of global cuisines with over 20 food vendors, music stages, kids’ activities, fine dining and a festive Christmas Corner by Coca-Cola. Celebrate unity through diversity with flavours and experiences from around the world!”

Happening during the last weekend of November (from 4pm to midnight on the Saturday and from 2pm on the Sunday), Chef’s Odyssey Food Festival will bring world gastronomy, culinary delights and signature cocktails to Limassol, a family-friendly zone with games and activities and a Coca-Cola Christmas corner featuring the Famous Christmas Truck and Santa Claus.

Responsible for the music at the event will be Second Story and Ntiskotek by Mix FM as well as performances by Oneman Show, Dazero Laura and Rocka Rolla who will pump up the festival’s mood.

Chef’s Odyssey Food Festival

World food vendors, cocktails, kids’ corners, workshops and live music. November 29-30. ETKO Limassol. Saturday: 4pm-12am. Sunday: 2pm-12am. www.ticketmaster.cy. Tel: 99-768515