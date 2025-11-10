The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Monday organised a series of educational workshops for sixth-grade primary school pupils to mark World Savings Day.

The workshops were held in collaboration with the Education Ministry, as previously mentioned.

The workshops aimed to inform and raise awareness among children about the importance of saving and managing money wisely through interactive activities and group participation.

In a statement, the central bank said that pupils from the border-area primary schools of Athienou and Troulloi took part in the workshops.

This latest initiative forms part of the CBC’s ongoing initiatives to promote financial literacy across Cyprus.

Representing the Education Minister, first education officer Irini Hadjilouca Mavri addressed the event and highlighted the significance of early financial education.

“As children develop their skills, it is vital that they learn how to manage their money, how to save for their future, and to understand the importance of planning and responsibility,” she said.

Welcoming the pupils, CBC executive director George Karatzias underlined that saving represents much more than simply setting aside money.

“Saving is not just about putting something aside, but a way of life that helps us plan for tomorrow, face the unexpected with calm, and achieve our goals,” he said.

The four workshops, which focused on saving and financial planning, were designed and delivered on a voluntary basis by the Association of Economics Teachers of Cyprus and Junior Achievement Cyprus.

The central bank expressed its gratitude for their cooperation and contribution in helping to convey financial knowledge in an engaging and accessible way for children.

As chair of the Cyprus Financial Literacy and Education Committee (CyFLEC), the central bank reaffirmed its commitment to continuing targeted actions in collaboration with its partners to strengthen financial education throughout society.

The bank said these initiatives aim to help build a community that is more financially aware and confident in managing its personal and household finances.