Electric and hybrid vehicles continued to strengthen their presence in Cyprus during 2025, according to figures released by the state statistical service (Cystat) on Monday.

Overall, the statistical service reported that the total number of motor vehicle registrations rose by 4.2 per cent in the first ten months of the year, reaching 44,732, compared with 42,930 in the corresponding period of 2024.

Passenger saloon cars accounted for 34,782 of these registrations, marking a 4.0 per cent increase from 33,440 during the same period last year.

Of these, 12,954 cars or 37.2 per cent were new, while 21,828 or 62.8 per cent were used.

Rental cars also saw a strong rise of 33.8 per cent, reaching 4,866.

Cystat highlighted a clear shift in consumer preference toward more environmentally friendly options.

The share of petrol-powered passenger cars fell sharply to 42.5 per cent, compared with 49.5 per cent in 2024.

Similarly, diesel cars declined to 8.6 per cent, down from 10 per cent in the previous year.

Meanwhile, electric cars rose from 3.8 per cent in 2024 to 4.8 per cent in 2025, while hybrid cars jumped from 36.7 per cent to 44.1 per cent.

This marks a notable milestone for Cyprus, as nearly half of all new passenger saloon cars registered so far this year have been hybrid or fully electric models.

Motor coaches and buses increased to 167, from 125 during the same ten-month period of 2024.

Goods conveyance vehicles also grew, reaching 5,142, an increase of 6.6 per cent compared with 4,823 a year earlier.

Within this category, rental vehicles climbed 23.3 per cent to 238, light goods vehicles rose 6.6 per cent to 4,111, and heavy goods vehicles advanced 3.1 per cent to 594.

Road tractors, classified as trailer units, remained unchanged at 199, the same level as last year.

However, the number of mopeds under 50cc fell sharply to 190, compared with 627 in the same period of 2024.

By contrast, motorcycles over 50cc registered an increase of 17.0 per cent, reaching 3,916 compared to 3,348 last year.

In terms of October 2025 specifically, the statistical service reported that total registrations of motor vehicles reached 4,520, up 9.9 per cent compared to 4,111 in October 2024.

Passenger saloon cars alone recorded an 11.7 per cent increase in October 2025, rising to 3,457 from 3,096 in the same month last year.

The statistical service said that data for the report were collected on a monthly basis and include all newly registered motor vehicles recorded by the road transport department.

The findings confirm a continued upward trend in Cyprus’ vehicle market, driven largely by the growing appeal of low-emission and hybrid technologies.