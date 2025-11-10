Limassol municipality opens applications on Tuesday for participants in the 2026 Limassol Carnival parade.

According to the municipality’s announcement, priority registration will be open from 8am to 2pm exclusively for participants who took part in last year’s parade and complied with all regulations.

Participants who breached rules last year, along with new applicants, can submit their registrations starting Wednesday.

The final deadline for all entries is Friday, December 12, by 1pm.

Those wishing to join with a float or as a walking group must visit the deputy culture ministry’s offices at 253, Ayiou Andreou street to complete a special participation form and receive detailed information on this year’s terms and conditions.

The municipality stressed that applications will not be accepted via phone or online, nor will entries with sports or other themes whose costumes consist simply of gym pants and a T-shirt be accepted.