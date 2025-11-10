Creative Clusters is a new course designed to offer practical steps and support to each individual wanting to find their way in their creative practice by meeting them exactly where they are. Led by visual communications designer and social and political science researcher Andriana Lagoudes, the course will take place this November and December at Mikri Arktos in Nicosia.

Across four sessions on November 11, 18, 25 and December 2, Tuesday afternoons (5.30pm-7.30pm) are dedicated to the participants’ creative practices and challenges, receiving mentorship on how to build an action plan to launch artistic endeavours of all kinds.

“Whether you claim you are an artist or not,” says mentor Andriana Lagoudes, “but you do recognise a big dark blob in your heart for not braving your creative outlets, this course is for you. If you feel fear, shame, disappointment and procrastination are the energies that describe your practice right now, this course is for you. If you are great at criticising the art world or feel stuck in endless loops of comparing yourself to the creative moguls whose work changed your life, then it might be time for you to try being creative, not just thinking about it. If you do not experience this dark vortex but are intrigued by the pull towards your creativity, this is for you too.”

Each group session costs €25, or €80 for all four, and they will happen both in Cypriot-Greek and in English. The first one happening this Tuesday, November 11 costs just €10.

Spots are limited, so those interested are encouraged to contact Lagoudes soon via her Instagram account (@andriana.lagoudes).

“Through various exercises, practical and hypothetical, access to supportive materials, and collective soundboarding,” shares Lagoudes, “each individual will be able to leave with a robust action plan toward conquering the mountain of their creative dreams.

“This is an opportunity to understand your creative blueprint and DNA, understand your creative positionality, and be part of a creative support group or creative cluster that will help you answer your dead-end questions, keep you accountable, and land those next steps with confidence or without (it’s not always necessary).”

