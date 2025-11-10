Petrolina, in partnership with the Bank of Cyprus Antamivi Card Rewards Scheme, is once again giving its customers the chance to collect triple points this season.

From November 7-December 6, 2025, consumers who use Bank of Cyprus cards for heating gasoil or automotive fuel purchases of €250 or more in a single transaction at Petrolina, Agip, or Eni service stations will enjoy triple the rewards.

Bank of Cyprus’ Antamivi Card Rewards Scheme rewards customers with points for every card transaction at more than 950 participating locations across Cyprus. Cardholders can redeem these points at any of the businesses participating in the scheme.

For the full terms and conditions of the antamivi reward scheme, please visit www.antamivi.com.cy

Petrolina: rewarding your every move.