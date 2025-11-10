A 39-year-old Greek woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted in August for carrying 22kg of cannabis in her luggage at Larnaca airport, police said on Monday.

Upon her arrest, the woman was convicted of importing and possessing illegal drugs with intent to supply, as well as conspiracy to commit a felony.

The 39-year-old arrived in Cyprus on August 19 from Milan via Greece and was arrested when the customs department found and seized a total of 40 packages containing approximately 22kg cannabis.