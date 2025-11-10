As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and the “Think of the Village” programme, XM has collaborated with renowned Cypriot singer Loukas Giorkas to create a special song dedicated to Cyprus’ villages, their roots and traditions.

A celebration of heritage

The song “Think of the Village” highlights the importance of preserving Cypriot traditions and rural life. Through lyrics that honour hospitality, local products and the festive spirit of each region — from Foini and Kyperounta to Kathikas, Liopetri, Chloraka and Frenaros — the song invites everyone to “think of the village” and to revisit these places with respect and affection.

A song filled with tradition and life

With verses in the Cypriot dialect such as:

“Potato from Avgorou, grapes in Kathikas,

Watermelon in Akaki, come eat, let’s be friends,

Commandaria from Lania, they’ll welcome you there,

Then on to Saint Cyprian, to ward off the evil eye.”

Loukas Giorkas conveys through his voice the vibrancy and spirit of the Cypriot countryside, showcasing the flavour, music and heart of the island.

The video was shot in the villages of Foini, Kyperounta and Kathikas, capturing the authentic beauty and character of the Cypriot landscape.

The ‘Think of the Village’ programme

The song was inspired by XM’s namesake programme, launched in 2020, which has been actively supporting rural communities across Cyprus. Through initiatives that provide assistance to families, the elderly and children, the programme has till now benefitted over 32,800 residents in dozens of Cypriot villages.

The campaign’s goal is to strengthen village economies, promote Cypriot products and encourage year-round visits, contributing to the preservation of the island’s cultural heritage.

A dedication to Cyprus villages

The song “Think of the Village” is dedicated to all Cypriot villages, and especially to those affected by the wildfires of July 23, 2025, sending a message of hope, unity and renewal.

View the music video of the song below:

XM’s CSR pillars

With a strong international presence in the field of online investment services and over 15 years of experience, XM has built its reputation not only on reliability and innovation, but also on its genuine commitment to society. Since its early years, XM has embraced a holistic CSR strategy, viewing it not as supplementary but as an integral part of its corporate identity.

Guided by a clear vision, the company continues to set an example of responsible entrepreneurship, delivering tangible value to people and communities both in Cyprus and around the world.

For yet another year, XM demonstrates that Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainability are core elements of its identity, investing in people and communities for a better future.

