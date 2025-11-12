Cyprus was hit by a second earthquake, measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale, as reported by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday,



According to the centre, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 11 kilometres and ranged between 5.3 and 5.9 on the Richter scale.



Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), director of the geological survey department Christodoulos Hadjigeorgiou said that so far, it seems that the second earthquake was slightly weaker that the previous one.



“There has been a sequence of aftershocks and earthquakes since the morning, which needs to be studied,” he said.



He added that the earthquakes were expected to continue, and the geological survey department’s seismological centre would continue to monitor the situation.



So far, no reports of damages have been reported.



The first earthquake struck the island at around 11.30am, registered 5.3 on the Richter scale and was followed by several aftershocks exceeding magnitude 3 on the Richter scale.



Its epicentre was located in the village of Ayia Marina Kelokedaron in the Paphos area.